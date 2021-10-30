GALLERY: Burnley 3 Brentford 1

The Clarets scored three unanswered first half goals to lift the mood inside Turf Moor and send Brentford on their way to a first defeat on the road.

The hosts hadn't won on their own patch in the league since January when overturning a deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

Burnley had also relinquished 12 points from winning positions this term, but they didn't look back after their fourth minute opener against the Bees.

Matt Lowton's well-weighted pass, which should have been dealt with by Ethan Pinnock,. was met with a first time finish from Chris Wood.

The home side thought they had a second soon after when Lowton, again, played the ball forward, Wood applied the flick on and Maxwel Cornet converted.

Andrew Madley initiated the checks on VAR before radioing back to referee Jonathan Moss to confirm an offside against Wood.

Nick Pope made a fine save to keep out Ivan Toney's strike and then Sergi Canos was denied by the head of Ben Mee after Pope spilled a long throw.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson squandered the opportunity to double Burnley's advantage when failing to beat Alvaro Fernandez after being played through on goal by Lowton.

However, Burnley did get a second just after the half-hour mark. Charlie Taylor supplied the cross from the left hand side and Lowton found space in-between two defenders to head home.

And Maxwel Cornet picked out the top corner four minutes later to extend his record to four goals in as many starts for his new club.

Wood glanced a second half header wide of the far post, with Lowton once again providing the delivery, while Pope denied Christian Norgaard.

But Pope was beaten with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Saman Dhoddas finished acrobatically from Norgaard's headed assist.

