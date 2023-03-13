Free-scoring Burnley are blessed with some “mean finishers”, says boss Vincent Kompany

The 22-year-old got off the mark for the Clarets with the third and final goal against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The ex-Westerlo striker, who is a South Africa international, beat goalkeeper Ben Amos with a fabulous first-time finish in the 74th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it wasn't anything out of the ordinary, according to Kompany, who witnesses his "mean finishers" in action regularly at Gawthorpe.

Burnley's Lyle Foster celebrates scoring his side's third goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 11th March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I was really relaxed about it," said the four-time recipient of the division's Manager of the Month accolade. "The biggest thing for me is when I see a player sprinting, reacting to when they lose the ball, being the first one on the front foot, then all the rest will come.

"He's been unlucky in previous games, but the goal he scored today was a real striker's goal and it was just a matter of time. Barnesy has been doing great, Jay Rod will hopefully be back, then with other players we've got good options there. He just has to blend in and that's what he's doing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's something that we have from a lot of players in the front line. We don't just have players who are good at progressing play, they're also good in shooting drills.

"That already gives you an inclination as to what you can expect in games. We've got a couple of mean finishers in the team and some of them show it to the wider public."

Wigan Athletic's Tendayi Darikwa battles for possession with Burnley's Lyle Foster The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 11th March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Foster, who scored eight goals in 17 starts for his former club in the Belgian Pro League, has made two starts for Burnley since his switch, facing Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town in FA Cup ties at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's 19th different scorer this campaign continues to build his minutes on the pitch, and his ongoing preparation for those moments will be key to the next steps of his development.

Kompany concluded: "I told him, just like I tell all my strikers, I don't believe in great players being dependent on confidence. That comes and goes; what happens if you have a bad night's sleep or if you have an argument with the Mrs at home.

"Confidence can't be the thing that defines performance. You've got to build confidence through how you prepare and through doing the basics right.