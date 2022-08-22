Four-time winner Kompany to make changes for league cup clash

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in his experience, utilising the squad is imperative to success in the competition.

Burnley go to former boss Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, just over a month since visitin Montgomery Waters Meadow in a pre-season friendly.

Kompany, who lifted the trophy with City in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019, will make changes from the 3-3 draw with Blackpool in the league on Saturday, and, looking back on his memories of the cup, said: “Every final is a stand-out.

"It’s also usually a competition in which my game time was usually quite limited to the finals if I’m honest!

"They’re the big ones you remember, and it’s usually a competition you get to see players that are important for the future of either this season or the club.

“It’s a good mix. You want to win, but I’ve never known a team to do well in this competition without using their squad.”

That could mean first starts for the likes of recent signings Darko Churlinov, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson was on the bench for the first time this season against Blackpool.

Dara Costelloe wasn’t in the 18 at the weekend, but could again be involved, while the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Manuel Benson and Ashley Barnes could return to the starting line-up.

Kompany said: “It’s a cup for the squad. Teams who use the squad will do well in this cup.“That’s why a lot of the big teams do well because they have big squads. If you use your squad in the right way and that usually gives you an edge in this competition.

“For me it’s not really a case of rotation or granting time to anyone, but in the last game we saw probably for the first time in the second half we looked like we had a tough week, coming to the end of a tough week.

"So wherever we can we’ve got to try to compound that for certain lads.

"But at the same time I expect two or three teams within my squad to be able to do exactly what we want in the same way, because those players now, if you don’t give them a chance now, they won’t be able to turn up and perform for you later in the season.

"So it is an important competition in that sense because it keeps your whole squad involved.“There’s no game that I want to leave on the side.

"Every game is important, every game we’re desperate to win. And it’s got to be in our culture to do so as well.”

Looking back on that game in pre-season, which the Clarets won 3-1, Kompany added: “Well we played Shrewsbury in pre-season so there will be some elements that we recognise from that.“They’ve not changed too much from when we played. Obviously we’re a few games in and they will be more competitive. It’s a good cup game for us.“If I can call it an advantage, particularly for them as much as for us, we played them, we know a bit more a bit more about them, they played us, they know a bit more about us.

"I can’t predict which line-up they’re going to put out, whether they’ll do something different.