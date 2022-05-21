Former Newcastle United striker Michael Owen makes his final prediction as Burnley battle Leeds United for Premier League survival

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner, who scored 26 times in 58 starts for the Clarets’ opponents, Newcastle United, has backed Mike Jackson’s side to take a point against his former club at Turf Moor.

And that would be enough to preserve the club’s Premier League status according to the one-time Real Madrid forward, who has predicted Jesse Marsch’s Whites to lose out at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The two rivals are locked on 35 points heading into “Survival Sunday”, though Burnley head into the decider outside the bottom three by virtue of a vastly superior goal difference.

Former Liverpool and England player Michael Owen, working for Amazon Prime TV, works on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in south London on December 3, 2019.

Speaking about Burnley’s clash with the Magpies, BetVictor Brand Ambassador Owen said: “I thought Burnley deserved a point at Villa Park on Thursday. It might have been more, but it’s a point closer to safety.

“I thought Newcastle’s performance against Arsenal on Monday was a signal of intent for next season. The fans were typically brilliant and the players’ energy levels on the pitch matched it. In Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, it looks like Newcastle have a very good midfield pairing moving forward.

“A point might just be enough for Burnley to stay up. With the fans behind them, I can see them getting it. I’m predicting a 1-1 draw.”

Leeds United, meanwhile, take on the Bees, hoping to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Owen said: “I know there were a couple of red cards, but I liked what I saw from Brentford at Goodison last week.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Ashley Barnes of Burnley scores their sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park on May 19, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"It’s never easy playing against a depleted side, but they kept the ball and utilised the space well. Eriksen, in particularly, dominated the second half.

“I’ve worried about Leeds for weeks, and it’s all come down to this. The big worry for me for most of the year has been the lack of goals. They’ve always been a side which concedes a lot, so if they aren’t scoring loads of goals, they’re going to be in big trouble.

“Do Leeds have it in them to go to Brentford and keep a clean sheet? I have my doubts. I think Brentford will win this 2-1.”