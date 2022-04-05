Former Everton winger Aaron Lennon previews a “massive game” for Burnley at Turf Moor

The soon-to-be 35-year-old, who made a total of 65 appearances for the Blues over a three-year spell, condemned another of his ex-clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, to defeat at Turf Moor back in February.

Burnley have lost three home games since without scoring, while also suffering a damaging 2-0 defeat away at Brentford, but the former England international believes the hosts have got a 'great chance' of picking up a crucial three points if they're back at it.

“It is a massive game, there’s no hiding from it," he said. "We look at the [Premier League] table and know how big this is, it’s at home and for us to get three points would put us in a strong position going into the weekend.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Martin Odegaard of Arsena battles for possession with Aaron Lennon of Burnley during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on January 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“We just have to do what we do. We know how to win these games and know what we’re like at home, so we need to stick to our strengths and go out there with the right attitude to give it everything.

“Nobody likes coming to Turf Moor and if we’re at it, then we have a great chance.”

Four points currently separate the two sides with just 10 games of the campaign remaining. The visitors have won more than twice as many games as the Clarets this term, but haven't claimed victory on the road since August 28th when beating Brighton 2-0 at the AMEX.

Lennon said: “Everyone can beat everyone. We keep an eye on results around us, of course, but we know that the main focus has to be on us.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Aaron Lennon of Everton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“We can only concentrate on ourselves. Looking at the run of games that we have, we know that there’s a certain amount of games that we need to win.”

Sean Dyche's side have still to face four of the bottom six sides while Everton are due to take on four of the top seven. Watford, who are sandwiched in-between the two rivals, have also still to welcome both to Vicarage Road as the fight for survival intensifies.

Lennon, who scored nine goals in all competitions for the Toffees over two spells, continued: “This group has been in and around it before. There’s no panic in the dressing room. We know the situation that we’re in, but right now, we’re still confident.

“We’ve looked at the games and we know that if we do what we can do, then we can still get out of this. It’s a difficult task, but we’re very capable as a group.

“With the run that we have, there’s still a lot of opportunities for us to go and win football games.”

Lennon returned to Turf Moor at the start of the season after spending a term in the Turkish Super Lig with Kayserispor. And he's been one of the bright sparks in what has been a tough run of fixtures for the Clarets.

“I love football, that’s one of the key things for me,” he said. “I feel really good, really fit and I am really enjoying my football.