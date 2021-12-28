Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Burnley could be in "serious trouble" alongside Newcastle United and "flaky" Leeds United!

Sky Sports Broadcaster Gary Neville speaks ahead of the Premier League match between Brentford and Watford at Brentford Community Stadium on December 10, 2021 in Brentford, England.

Speaking to presenter David Jones and ex-Liverpool centre back Jamie Carragher, the former England right back aired his concerns over the Clarets' ability to retain their Premier League status.

The discussion followed on from Newcastle United's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at St James's Park as Eddie Howe's side drew level on points with Burnley, having played four games more.

"I've got no surety on that prediction about Burnley (surviving), but it's the most worried I've been about Burnley going down," Neville said.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley interacts with Ian Woan, Assistant Manager of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 12, 2021 in Burnley, England.

"It's not because Burnley have regressed, I think the quality of the league is so good, and if Newcastle and Leeds play to the standard I think they can do, then I think Burnley could be in serious trouble.

"The reason I said that I think Burnley will survive is because I think I trust them in terms of consistency more than the others."

Sean Dyche's side will bring the curtain down on the calendar year at Old Trafford, where former Valencia boss Neville claimed eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a couple of Champions League winners medals.

The Clarets head into the fixture in 18th spot with a solitary win this term and just 11 points on the board, two adrift of Watford and five short of Leeds United, who they meet in the new year.

Burnley, of course, own games in hand on their rivals having endured postponements over the festive period against Spurs, Watford, Aston Villa and Everton, which will be rescheduled in 2022.

Neville continued: "Leeds and Newcastle are both worrying me. Leeds are flaky, I know they've got injuries at the moment, but they are a little bit flaky. If they get [Patrick] Bamford and Kalvin Phillips back, and the others, then they should just be okay.

"With Newcastle they keep pointing towards this January transfer window as if it's going to be this magical moment; they're still going to have a massive amount to do.