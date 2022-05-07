Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen expecting Everton to climb back above Leeds United and join Burnley outside bottom three

England’s sixth highest scorer of all time feels the Toffees will back up their home win over Chelsea with another vital three points against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

That, according to Owen, will move Frank Lampard’s side level on points with Burnley, who he believes will extend their unbeaten run under interim boss Mike Jackson against Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

The Clarets’ Under 23s boss, who has taken temporary charge since Sean Dyche’s dismissal, has been nominated for April’s Manager of the Month award after collecting 10 points from four games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Michael Owen looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on March 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And Owen feels that run will be extended when Burnley entertain Steven Gerrard’s Villans, who recorded a first win in six top flight encounters at home to Norwich City to effectively seal their own survival last week.

“Burnley’s win over Watford last week could be a season defining win,” said BetVictor Brand Ambassador Owen. “They’ve been in great form in recent weeks, but it looked like they might not get anything from the game. To score two goals in the last ten minutes showed so much character.

“Villa hadn’t been in the best of form but cruised to the win against Norwich last week. They created plenty of chances, but Steven Gerrard will want to see his side score a few more goals.

“Burnley are edging closer towards safety. Every point matters at this stage of the season, and a point here would be a good point. 1-1 is my prediction.”

Burnley's English defender James Tarkowski celebrates on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

Should the weekend play out as Owen is anticipating, Leeds United would drop into the relegation zone with just three games left to play.

The Whites have only lost once in six, but they’re currently free-falling back towards the Championship.

Jesse Marsch’s men are two points above Everton having played a game more and travel to the Emirates to tackle Arsenal on Sunday.

Owen said: “It wasn’t a dominant win against West Ham last week, but Mikel Arteta won’t care one bit. That’s three massive wins in a row, and that fourth position is looking more and more likely. With Spurs facing that tough trip to Anfield, this is a huge opportunity for Arsenal to pull away from them.

“A few weeks ago, I thought Leeds were safe. Now, I’m not so sure! With Burnley and Everton picking up some huge wins in recent weeks, the pressure is back on Jesse Marsch’s side. The performance against City wasn’t great, they’ll need an improvement here.

“Arsenal have the habit of unexpectedly dropping points, but I can’t see that here. I’m saying 2-0 to Arsenal.”