Former Burnley striker, once tipped for England, scores first international goal for Jamaica

Andre Gray

But in the hours of yesterday morning, former Claret Andre Gray scored his first international goal for Jamaica, in a 1-1 draw with Serbia.

The Wolverhampton-born 29-year-old netted the opener before the half hour mark, when he rounded Serbian keeper Djordje Nikolic before finishing from a tight angle.

Gray played 79 minutes at the Miki Athletic stadium in Hyogo, Japan, claiming his second cap for the Reggae Boyz, after he applied for a Jamaican passport earlier this year.

Back in 2017, in Gray’s first Premier League season, Gray hit nine goals, and 10 in total, and was reportedly on the radar of Gareth Southgate.

He never got the call, but Dyche said at the time: “The basics are all there – can he score goals? Yes, of course.

“You know the higher you go in your career, you’re going to need more tools. You can’t just rely on the one good thing you’ve already got.

“So it’s about adapting to the all-round game, especially at international level.

“There’s only so many active English centre forwards.

”The No.1 in my opinion is Harry Kane at the moment. I think he’s been outstanding for his all-round game, but there’s only so many.

“So it’s fair to say if you are an active centre forward in the Premier League you would at least be thought of because that’s the national side’s job, to make sure they monitor the players who are out there.

“I still think he’s (Gray) got things he can learn, he’s still improving, I still think he’s getting used to the realities of the Premier League, because it’s not easy.