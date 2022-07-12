Former Burnley midfielder joins Championship rivals

Former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick has joined Championship rivals Reading on loan for the season from Newcastle United.

By Chris Boden
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Hendrick, 30, spent four years at Turf Moor following a then-club record £10m move from Derby County in 2016, making 139 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals, before joining the Magpies on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

The Republic of Ireland international claimed a goal and an assist on his competitive debut for Newcastle at West Ham United, but after making 23 appearances in his first season in the north east, he made only four last season after the arrival of former Clarets boss Eddie Howe, and spent the second half of last term on loan with Queens Park Rangers, where he made 10 appearances in the Championship.

And he has now linked up with the Royals and boss Paul Ince at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 26: Jeff Hendrick of Republic of Ireland and Thorgan Hazard of Belgium during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Belgium at Aviva Stadium on March 26, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
