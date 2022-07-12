Former Burnley midfielder joins Championship rivals

Hendrick, 30, spent four years at Turf Moor following a then-club record £10m move from Derby County in 2016, making 139 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals, before joining the Magpies on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

The Republic of Ireland international claimed a goal and an assist on his competitive debut for Newcastle at West Ham United, but after making 23 appearances in his first season in the north east, he made only four last season after the arrival of former Clarets boss Eddie Howe, and spent the second half of last term on loan with Queens Park Rangers, where he made 10 appearances in the Championship.