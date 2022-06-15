Former Burnley forward Jon Walters backs Vincent Kompany appointment

Walters joined Burnley from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 for £3m, but made just five appearances in his first season – as the Clarets finished seventh, qualiying for the Europa League - due to a recurring knee injury.
He played in Burnley’s goal-less draw at Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League qualifying, but then joined former club Ipswich Town, on loan, in August 2018, and made only three appearances before suffering an Achilles injury, and retired in March 2019.
He enjoyed many battles with Kompany on the pitch, in their time with Stoke and Manchester City respectively, and the former Republic of Ireland international said on twitter: “What a fantastic decision Burnley have made appointing @VincentKompany
“From what I have heard and seen, he’s a perfectionist with an appetite to develop younger players and build a winning culture.”