Former Burnley forward Jon Walters backs Vincent Kompany appointment

Former Clarets forward Jon Walters has backed Burnley’s appointment of Vincent Kompany as new boss.

By Chris Boden
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:00 pm

Walters joined Burnley from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 for £3m, but made just five appearances in his first season – as the Clarets finished seventh, qualiying for the Europa League - due to a recurring knee injury.

He played in Burnley’s goal-less draw at Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League qualifying, but then joined former club Ipswich Town, on loan, in August 2018, and made only three appearances before suffering an Achilles injury, and retired in March 2019.

He enjoyed many battles with Kompany on the pitch, in their time with Stoke and Manchester City respectively, and the former Republic of Ireland international said on twitter: “What a fantastic decision Burnley have made appointing @VincentKompany

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Jonathan Walters of Burnley headers the ball at goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on August 23, 2017 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“From what I have heard and seen, he’s a perfectionist with an appetite to develop younger players and build a winning culture.”

