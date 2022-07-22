Former Burnley captain Ben Mee is a Bee

The 32-year-old spent 11 years at Turf Moor after signing, initially on loan, from Manchester City in the summer of 2011.
However, he was unable to agree terms with the club over a new deal after relegation, and saw out his contract to become a free agent.
Mee had his medical in west London on Thursday before confirming the move on Friday morning, and Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, said: “I am very happy that we have signed Ben.
"He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad.
“He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League.
"I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.
“He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive.
"He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad.”