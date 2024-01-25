Former Burnley, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest & Portsmouth boss takes charge of League Two strugglers
The 59-year-old will be tasked with keeping the club in the EFL, with Forest Green currently propping up the table on just 19 points, six adrift of safety.
Cotterill replaces Troy Deeney, who was sacked after a miserable 29-day spell, which spanned just six games.
Deeney, who was in his first managerial role, drew criticism after publicly blasting his players following defeat at home to Harrogate Town last Saturday.
He was also handed a four-game touchline ban by the FA for using language that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening” when he was sent off during his second game in charge, against Swindon Town.
Deeney lost three and drew three of his six league matches in charge.
Chairman Dale Vince revealed he was keen to install an experienced, proven boss and Cotterill certainly fits the bill, managing close to 900 games over a 29-year period without ever suffering relegation.
At his last club, Shrewsbury Town, he took over a team at the bottom of League One and last season led them to their second highest finish in 33 years.
He’s also enjoyed five promotions during a long and hugely successful managerial career, including spells at hometown club Cheltenham Town, as well as Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.
“I’m delighted to welcome Steve to FGR", chairman Dale Vince said.
"His record speaks for itself with over 25 years of experience in all leagues of the EFL, spanning nearly 900 games.
“Steve knows what it takes at this level and shares our determination to avoid relegation this season, then build our way back up to League One and looking upward again. I’m sure our fans will welcome this appointment and Steve to our club.”
Cotterill managed the Clarets between 2004 and 2007.
He is due to take charge of training on Thursday and is expected to be in the dugout for their game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
He becomes Forest Green's sixth manager since June 2022, following Rob Edwards, Ian Burchnall, Duncan Ferguson, David Horseman and Deeney.