The 51-year-old played 14 times for the Hatters in the old Second Division while on loan from Bristol City during the 1998-99 campaign and scored his only goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Gillingham at Kenilworth Road.

The two-time Premier League Manager of the Month prize-winner is yet to land his first role back in management since he was sacked by Burnley in April following a decorative decade at Turf Moor.

Dyche, who had a spell in charge of Watford beforehand after Malky Mackay left his position at Vicarage Road in June 2011, won promotion from the Championship on two occasions with the Clarets, guided them into Europe for the first time in more than half-a-century and oversaw six successive seasons in the top flight.

CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder look on prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Chesterfield and Northampton Town at Technique Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

With Luton looking for a new manager after Nathan Jones left for Southampton this morning, Dyche had been tipped as a candidate for the vacancy, but speaking to Talksport this afternoon, he poured cold water on those links, preferring to wait for another opportunity in the PL.

Dyche, who is now priced at 25/1 with SkyBet for the job, said: “I had a window playing there on loan which actually rejuvenated me after a real tough spell playing at Bristol City, so there’s a connection there.

"But to be honest, seven out of eight years in the Premier League, I think I've earned the right to at least have a window to look at if a Premier League club fancies me, or if they want me, if they want to interview me, or whatever they need to do to give me a chance.

"Eddie (Howe) is a good example, he waited quite a long time, it was 18 months or whatever to come around his way.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Nathan Jones manager of Luton gestures during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Luton Town at Bet365 Stadium on November 08, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I think I’ve earned the right to at least have that window to be back in what I would describe as one of the best leagues in the world if not the best.

"Don’t forget I was a journeyman player, I played at all different levels, so I’m not against managing at any level, but the point is you earn the right to at least give yourself a window for other teams to give you a chance because there’s only 20 jobs out there in the Premier League.

“They’re not all going to come up at once and you’re not going to be the flavour of the month for all of them

"I’m not Jurgen Klopp and Pep (Guardiola) who can just pick a club and go ‘right that’s for me, that’s not for me’.