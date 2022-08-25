Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche favourite for Stoke City post

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Neill has been sacked by the Potters, just short of three years after taking the helm, after claiming one win from the opening five Championship games.

The former Northern Ireland boss is the first Championship manager to be sacked this term.

Several names have already been linked with the role, including former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton, with the current frontrunner Dyche, who left Burnley on Good Friday after almost 10 years in the post, at 2/1 odds according to BetVictor.

Mark Robins is second favourite at 6/1.

Next Permanent Stoke City Manager: Sean Dyche 2/1, Mark Robins 6/1, Duncan Ferguson 8/1, Darren Ferguson 8/1, Dean Holden 10/1, John Terry 12/1, Gareth Ainsworth 12/1, Tony Mowbray 16/1, Tony Pulis 16/1, Michael Carrick 16/1, Liam Manning 16/1, Leam Richardson 16/1, Joey Barton 16/1, Mark Warburton 16/1, Slaven Bilic 20/1, Neil Lennon 20/1, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 20/1..

