Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton makes FA Cup prediction ahead of Burnley's trip to Ipswich Town
BBC football pundit and ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for today’s Emirates FA Cup clash between Ipswich Town and Burnley.
The outspoken co-host on BBC Radio 5 Live has tipped the Clarets to come out on top of the fourth round tie at Portman Road in comprehensive fashion.
Sutton, a former Norwich City goal-scorer, believes the Championship leaders will beat the Tractor Boys 4-0 in Suffolk and sail into the fifth round of the competition for just the third time in the past 12 seasons.
"Ipswich had had a big win over Morecambe in midweek and have only lost once at home in League One all season,” he said.
"Burnley are on a different level at the moment, though. They are five points clear at the top of the Championship after winning eight league games in a row.
"They dismantled Premier League side Bournemouth in the last round, and I have a feeling they will do the same to Ipswich too.
"Prediction: 0-4."