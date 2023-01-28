Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton makes FA Cup prediction ahead of Burnley's trip to Ipswich Town

The outspoken co-host on BBC Radio 5 Live has tipped the Clarets to come out on top of the fourth round tie at Portman Road in comprehensive fashion.

Sutton, a former Norwich City goal-scorer, believes the Championship leaders will beat the Tractor Boys 4-0 in Suffolk and sail into the fifth round of the competition for just the third time in the past 12 seasons.

"Ipswich had had a big win over Morecambe in midweek and have only lost once at home in League One all season,” he said.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Ashley Barnes of AFC Bournemouth applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth v Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Burnley are on a different level at the moment, though. They are five points clear at the top of the Championship after winning eight league games in a row.

"They dismantled Premier League side Bournemouth in the last round, and I have a feeling they will do the same to Ipswich too.

"Prediction: 0-4."