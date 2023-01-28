News you can trust since 1877
Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton makes FA Cup prediction ahead of Burnley's trip to Ipswich Town

BBC football pundit and ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for today’s Emirates FA Cup clash between Ipswich Town and Burnley.

By Dan Black
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The outspoken co-host on BBC Radio 5 Live has tipped the Clarets to come out on top of the fourth round tie at Portman Road in comprehensive fashion.

Sutton, a former Norwich City goal-scorer, believes the Championship leaders will beat the Tractor Boys 4-0 in Suffolk and sail into the fifth round of the competition for just the third time in the past 12 seasons.

"Ipswich had had a big win over Morecambe in midweek and have only lost once at home in League One all season,” he said.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Ashley Barnes of AFC Bournemouth applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth v Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
"Burnley are on a different level at the moment, though. They are five points clear at the top of the Championship after winning eight league games in a row.

"They dismantled Premier League side Bournemouth in the last round, and I have a feeling they will do the same to Ipswich too.

"Prediction: 0-4."

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: TV Pundit and Former Footballer Chris Sutton looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
