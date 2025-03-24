Former Blackburn Rovers man agrees to wear Burnley shirt, but only on one condition

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 15:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Former Blackburn Rovers man Chris Sutton has agreed to wear a Burnley shirt, but only on one condition: they win the league.
Read More
Scott Parker identifies key factor in Burnley's promotion race with Leeds United...

The Clarets are currently in a three-way race for the top two Championship spots heading into the final eight games of the season.

Scott Parker’s side, unbeaten in 25 league games, resume their campaign following the international break when they host play-off chasing Bristol City on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosting BBC Radio 5Live’s 606 football phone-in show over the weekend, Sutton – a Premier League title winner at Ewood Park – got onto the subject of Burnley when Clarets fan Paul rang up.

Paul asked: "I was just going to say to Chris, if Burnley go up can he wear a Burnley shirt for the end of season show?"

Initially hesitant, pondering the bet, Sutton eventually replied: “If you send it [the shirt], I wouldn’t like to pay out for one. We’ll see about that.”

When pressed by fellow presenter Robbie Savage, another former Blackburn man, if he was going to go through with the bet or not, Sutton added: “If Burnley win the league, I’ll do it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Chris Sutton, former professional player and pundit looks on prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Chris Sutton, former professional player and pundit looks on prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Chris Sutton, former professional player and pundit looks on prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

With the bet locked in, Paul couldn’t help but point a jibe at the former Blackburn duo.

He said: “Well I think those three [Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United] will go up, but it’s staying up [which is the problem].

"When you’re talking about Burnley, we’d have neither of you because you’re both Blackburn numpties.”

Sutton chuckled before responding: “That’s very well put.”

Related topics:BurnleyBlackburn RoversSuttonChris SuttonScott ParkerPremier LeagueBristol City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice