Football fans back Burnley and Norwich City for Championship promotion in Sky Bet survey

The results were posted by popular bookmaker Sky Bet — the official sponsors of the EFL — after supporters took part in their ‘Fan Hope Survey’ ahead of the new campaign.
Sky Bet asked fans to predict who will win the Championship, with 12% of fans tipping Vincent Kompany to take the Clarets to the title in his first season in charge.
Only the Canaries (18%), who finished bottom of the pile in the top flight last term, received more votes, with West Brom (10%) third favourites amongst those who responded to the poll.
When it came to the relegation battle, supporters had newcomers Rotherham United (46%) and Wigan Athletic (40%), as well as Reading (28%), as the three to drop out of the league.
Fans were also asked how the Golden Boot race will unfold, and it was Norwich City’s prolific Championship marksman, Teemu Pukki, who ran out top of the vote, with 29%. Ben Brereton-Diaz (11%), and Rhian Brewster (10%) are also ones to watch out for according to fans.