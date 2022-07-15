Football fans back Burnley and Norwich City for Championship promotion in Sky Bet survey

The results were posted by popular bookmaker Sky Bet — the official sponsors of the EFL — after supporters took part in their ‘Fan Hope Survey’ ahead of the new campaign.

Sky Bet asked fans to predict who will win the Championship, with 12% of fans tipping Vincent Kompany to take the Clarets to the title in his first season in charge.

Only the Canaries (18%), who finished bottom of the pile in the top flight last term, received more votes, with West Brom (10%) third favourites amongst those who responded to the poll.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley talks to the media during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre on June 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

When it came to the relegation battle, supporters had newcomers Rotherham United (46%) and Wigan Athletic (40%), as well as Reading (28%), as the three to drop out of the league.