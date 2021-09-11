'Fits the bill' - Sky Sports pundit claims Burnley star would be 'perfect' signing for PL rivals

Dwight McNeil of Burnley. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old in recent weeks, with speculation mounting over a potential swoop in the new year over the past few days.

And former Aston Villa midfielder Hendrie has argued that the Turf Moor favourite would be a smart addition to Rafa Benitez’s side.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “He [McNeil] fits the bill for Everton with what he brings.

"When you’ve got a wide player who delivers quality like he does, there’s no hiding the fact that a number of clubs were interested. I know Villa were too because of the way they play.

"He would suit an Everton shirt because he’s got great ability going by players, he puts balls into areas where you want it, and he doesn’t hang about.

"When you’ve got the likes of Calvert-Lewin or Rondon, he would be a perfect fit for Everton. That’s why they’ve brought the likes of Townsend in. They want wide men. That’s just how Rafa likes to play.

"I’m pretty sure it's not over yet.”

For his part, Sean Dyche is seemingly unruffled by rumours linking McNeil with an exit.