Final Premier League table predicted and where Burnley, Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United will finish
After three defeats on the spin against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively, Vincent Kompany’s men got off the mark with an action-packed 1-1 draw at the City Ground.
It could easily have been all three, but unfortunately for the Clarets Lyle Foster’s late strike was harshly disallowed.
Burnley sit second bottom of the league on one point ahead of Luton Town, who have yet to get off the mark. Yet both sides have played a game fewer than everyone else.
With the help of Opta, we’ve taken at the predicted final Premier League table this season to see if the stats experts think Burnley will be able to stave off relegation back to the Championship.