Burnley registered their first point of the season on Monday night, but how has that impacted on their survival chances?

After three defeats on the spin against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively, Vincent Kompany’s men got off the mark with an action-packed 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

It could easily have been all three, but unfortunately for the Clarets Lyle Foster’s late strike was harshly disallowed.

Burnley sit second bottom of the league on one point ahead of Luton Town, who have yet to get off the mark. Yet both sides have played a game fewer than everyone else.

With the help of Opta, we’ve taken at the predicted final Premier League table this season to see if the stats experts think Burnley will be able to stave off relegation back to the Championship.

1 . Getting off the mark NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates scoring his goal with Connor Roberts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2 . 1st - Man City Well, of course... Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 2nd - Liverpool Liverpool have started the season strongly. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales