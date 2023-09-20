News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Final Premier League table predicted and where Burnley, Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United will finish

Burnley registered their first point of the season on Monday night, but how has that impacted on their survival chances?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

After three defeats on the spin against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively, Vincent Kompany’s men got off the mark with an action-packed 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

It could easily have been all three, but unfortunately for the Clarets Lyle Foster’s late strike was harshly disallowed.

Burnley sit second bottom of the league on one point ahead of Luton Town, who have yet to get off the mark. Yet both sides have played a game fewer than everyone else.

With the help of Opta, we’ve taken at the predicted final Premier League table this season to see if the stats experts think Burnley will be able to stave off relegation back to the Championship.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates scoring his goal with Connor Roberts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

1. Getting off the mark

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates scoring his goal with Connor Roberts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Well, of course...

2. 1st - Man City

Well, of course... Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Liverpool have started the season strongly.

3. 2nd - Liverpool

Liverpool have started the season strongly. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Can the Gunners run City close again?

4. 3rd - Arsenal

Can the Gunners run City close again? Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBurnleyPremier LeagueEvertonLuton TownMan CityTottenhamAston Villa