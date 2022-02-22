Fans gallery: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3

Wout Weghorst and Josh Brownhill scored their first Premier League goals to give the Clarets a 2-0 lead against Brighton at the break.
Aaron Lennon then added a third on what was boss Sean Dyche' s 250th game as manager in the top flight.
Did our pitch-side photographer spot you on the south coast?
1.
Burnley fans braved Storm Eunice and made the long journey to the south coast to watch the Clarets win their first away game of the season in the Premier League. Goals from Wout Weghorst, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon secured a 3-0 win over Brighton.
Photo: David Horton/CameraSport
2.
Burnley fans braved Storm Eunice and made the long journey to the south coast to watch the Clarets win their first away game of the season in the Premier League. Goals from Wout Weghorst, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon secured a 3-0 win over Brighton.
Photo: David Horton/CameraSport
3.
Burnley fans braved Storm Eunice and made the long journey to the south coast to watch the Clarets win their first away game of the season in the Premier League. Goals from Wout Weghorst, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon secured a 3-0 win over Brighton.
Photo: David Horton/CameraSport
4.
Burnley fans braved Storm Eunice and made the long journey to the south coast to watch the Clarets win their first away game of the season in the Premier League. Goals from Wout Weghorst, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon secured a 3-0 win over Brighton.
Photo: David Horton/CameraSport