Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the home fixture against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Fans flock to Turf Moor for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany's first home game in charge

Burnley fans arrived in their thousands to witness the dawn of a new era at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 3:07 pm

A lot has changed since the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League following defeat to Newcastle United in May.

Many familiar faces left while new boss Vincent Kompany added 10 new faces to his squad over the summer months.

Burnley christened their Championship campaign with a dominant 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And supporters arrived for the game at home to Luton Town with the hope that they would see a repeat performance.

Did our photographer capture you walking to the stadium?

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the home fixture against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the home fixture against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the home fixture against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the home fixture against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Turf MoorBurnleyNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueLuton Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 6