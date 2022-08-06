Fans flock to Turf Moor for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany's first home game in charge

A lot has changed since the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League following defeat to Newcastle United in May.

Many familiar faces left while new boss Vincent Kompany added 10 new faces to his squad over the summer months.

Burnley christened their Championship campaign with a dominant 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And supporters arrived for the game at home to Luton Town with the hope that they would see a repeat performance.

Did our photographer capture you walking to the stadium?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the home fixture against Luton Town.

