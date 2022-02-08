Fan Gallery: Burnley 1 Manchester United 0

There was no stopping Robbie Blake's 19th minute winner as the fan favourite's venomous volley — after Patrice Evra only half-cleared a Stephen Jordan delivery — rocketed past Manchester United' s Ben Foster.
Sir Alex Ferguson's champions, who had beaten Liverpool to the title by four points, had the opportunity to rain on the home side's parade when referee Alan Wiley pointed to the spot on the stroke of half-time when Blake hauled down Evra.
However, Brian Jensen came to the rescue as the Danish stopper sprung to his right hand side to push away Michael Carrick's resulting penalty.
Travel back in time and see if our photographers pictured you in the stands at Turf Moor on the evening of August 19th, 2009.