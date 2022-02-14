Burnley fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Fan Gallery: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho netted the only goal of the game as Liverpool came out on top against Burnley.

By Dan Black
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:39 am

While it was the first time the Clarets had been beaten at home since September in the Premier League, it was also the fifth time this season that Sean Dyche's side had failed to score at Turf Moor.

Did our pitch-side photographer snap you in the stands as Jurgen Klopp's Reds snatched the three points?

Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Fans of Burnley wait outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on February 13, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Photo: Alex Livesey

