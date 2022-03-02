Fan Gallery: Burnley 0 Leicester City 2

The pair, introduced late in the second half, made a difference within 10 minutes as Maddison, assisted by Vardy, broke the deadlock, before the ex-England international striker marked his return from injury with a goal in the dying seconds.
The Clarets, as a result, remain in the relegation zone.
Did our pitchside photographer spot you in the stands at Turf Moor?
1. 1
FANS Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Leicester City - Tuesday 1st March 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
