Fan Gallery: Burnley 0 Leicester City 2

Everton fans could breathe a huge sigh of relief after substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy damaged Burnley’s hopes of climbing out of the bottom three.

By Daniel Black
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:24 pm

The pair, introduced late in the second half, made a difference within 10 minutes as Maddison, assisted by Vardy, broke the deadlock, before the ex-England international striker marked his return from injury with a goal in the dying seconds.

The Clarets, as a result, remain in the relegation zone.

Did our pitchside photographer spot you in the stands at Turf Moor?

