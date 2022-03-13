Brentford Community Stadium - ground view Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Saturday 12th March 2022 - Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford

Fan Gallery: Brentford 2 Burnley 0

Burnley suffered another setback when beaten by Brentford at the weekend.

By Daniel Black
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 6:40 pm

Ivan Toney’s late double condemned the Clarets to a third successive Premier League loss, while Nathan Collins collected the club’s first red card in 120 games when conceding a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Sean Dyche’s side remain a point adrift of safety after 17th place Everton lost out to Wolves at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Did our photographer snap you in the stands at the Brentford Community Stadium?

1. Brentford v Burnley

Burnley fan Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Saturday 12th March 2022 - Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

2. Brentford v Burnley

Burnley fan Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Saturday 12th March 2022 - Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

3. Brentford v Burnley

Burnley fan Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Saturday 12th March 2022 - Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

4. Brentford v Burnley

Burnley fans at Brentford Community Stadium Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Saturday 12th March 2022 - Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
BurnleyBrentfordIvan ToneyNathan CollinsPremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3