Fan Gallery: Brentford 2 Burnley 0

Ivan Toney’s late double condemned the Clarets to a third successive Premier League loss, while Nathan Collins collected the club’s first red card in 120 games when conceding a penalty deep into stoppage time.
Sean Dyche’s side remain a point adrift of safety after 17th place Everton lost out to Wolves at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Did our photographer snap you in the stands at the Brentford Community Stadium?
Brentford v Burnley
Brentford v Burnley
Brentford v Burnley
Brentford v Burnley
