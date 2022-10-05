Fan gallery as Burnley supporters make their way to Turf Moor for the game versus Stoke City
Burnley could climb to fourth in the Championship with victory over Stoke City on home soil on Wednesday night.
Vincent Kompany’s side would leapfrog QPR on goal difference by coming on top against the Potters, who were beaten 4-0 by Watford on their own patch at the weekend.
The Clarets would also move to within a win of joint-leaders Sheffield United and Norwich City, with the pair dropping points in midweek.
Burnley line-up: Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Vitinho; Cork, Cullen, Brownhill; Benson, Rodriguez, Tella. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Zaroury, Bastien, Maatsen.
Were you pictured at Turf Moor?