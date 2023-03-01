Burnley boss Vincent Kompany confirmed that changes will be made for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Fleetwood Town.

The Clarets have had a busy schedule since the turn of the year, playing 12 times in all competitions, with seven of those played last month.

The Manchester City legend, who won the FA Cup twice as a player, acknowledges the carrot of a potential quarter-final that is dangling in front of his players, and he knows that he can always count on those stepping in to get the job done.

“We’ve had a busy schedule so I can’t deny we’d be looking to make a couple of changes,” he said. “The squad has been our friend so far this season so we wouldn’t expect anything than a performance again.

“I think, naturally, when you have competition in a team everybody has to perform. There’s no other way. Not just perform in games but in training. In everything you do. Every single day you get judged on everything as well.

"So, I don’t think there’s any pressure to say - go on and score - or - have a clean sheet. But there is kind of this knowledge that you have to treat the game seriously and you have to be doing everything you can to have a good performance. That comes naturally with competition.”

Here’s our predicted line-up for tonight’s tie at Turf Moor.

