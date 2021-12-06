FA CUP: Burnley to host Huddersfield Town in the third round
Burnley have been drawn at home to Championship side Huddersfield Town in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:16 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:18 pm
The tie, at Turf Moor, will be the eighth time that the two sides have met in the competition.
The Clarets have come out on top in four of those meetings, losing two, including the last time out in January 1972.
Sean Dyche's side last hosted the Terriers in the second tier in October 2018 when Christopher Schindler cancelled out Sam Vokes's first half opener.
Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven games against Town.
The tie will take place on the weekend of January 7th.