The 26-year-old was well aware of the speculation surrounding his future during the summer.

But the ex-Bristol City skipper wasn't prepared to pay any attention to the rumour mill.

Instead of listening to idle gossip, the Clarets favourite continued to focus on his own development.

"You hear of all sorts of things that go round, especially when the transfer window is open, rumours fly around, but for me I think everyone has seen from day one that I've got my head down and worked hard," he said, speaking exclusively to the Burnley Express.

"Whatever happens, happens, but for me I enjoy what we're doing this year and the manager has given me a lot of confidence. It's the football that I want to be playing and for me to be playing at my happiest, at this moment in time, it's at Burnley Football Club."

A host of Premier League suitors were said to be circling around Burnley's four-goal sensation, who is closing in on 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Wolves, Southampton, Leeds United, West Ham United, Leicester City and Everton were all credited with an interest in the Manchester City supporting middle man before the market closed.

Brownhill said: "If something happens in the transfer window, it happens, but I never put any pressure on myself or the club. I was enjoying playing my football and that was the main thing.

"It's the whole project of getting back to the Premier League, playing under Vincent Kompany with his brand of football and all the players that they've brought in. They're really good players so it's really exciting.

"I'm really enjoying it and I think everyone can see, from the way that I'm playing, that I'm really happy at this moment in time."

Burnley's number eight is well on his way to recording the most productive campaign of his career to date. With four goals and two assists, he's only four away from notching double figures for goal contributions, something he's never achieved before.

Brownhill, who returned five goals and four assists for Bristol City in both 2017/18 and 2018/19, said: "I want to get into double figures whether that is goals, assists, or both combined.

"Once I do get to that it's then about putting more on the board this year, I've put more of a demand on myself now that I'm playing a little bit higher up the pitch and being back in the Championship. I'm really excited for the season.

"I'm really happy. It's been something that I've needed to improve across my career because I know I've got the ability to score goals and set them up.

