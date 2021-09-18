Ex-England defender backs new four-year deal for Burnley boss Sean Dyche
Ex-England defender Michael Dawson has questioned why Burnley would have wanted to change their manager following news that Sean Dyche has signed a new contract.
Burnley announced that Sean Dyche had signed a new four-year deal with the club yesterday afternoon, despite a poor start to the season.
The Clarets boss is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has spent almost nine years at Turf Moor, however his side find themselves in the relegation zone after taking only one point from a possible 12 so far.
Despite their struggles, former Tottenham Hotspur captain and Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson has backed the decision for Dyche to stay on with Burnley.
Dawson said: “Why would Burnley look to change it? They know what they are as a team.
They know what they are as a football club and where they are going and what their success is and their success is to stay in the Premier League. That's what their goal is."
The 50-year-old became Burnley boss in 2012 and since helped win them promotion to the Premier League twice (2013/14, 2015/16) and has since stabilised them as a Premier League club for five consecutive seasons.
Despite a few tricky campaigns, Dyche led the Clarets to a 7th place finish in 2018, resulting in them featuring in the Europa League the following season – only three years after they were promoted.
"He's had some good seasons there Sean Dyche and he's done an incredible job and I'm a big fan of him but he's had a disappointing start to the season,” Dawson said.
“They [the players] will fight for it. Staying in the league is a success for them but their players will give 110% week in week out for him [Dyche].”
Burnley host Arsenal this afternoon as they look for their first league victory of the campaign. While today’s clash will be a tough one for Burnley, the Gunners have also had a particularly poor start and currently sit just outside the relegation zone after their narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City last week.