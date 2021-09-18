Ex-England defender backs new four-year deal for Burnley boss Sean Dyche

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Burnley announced that Sean Dyche had signed a new four-year deal with the club yesterday afternoon, despite a poor start to the season.

The Clarets boss is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has spent almost nine years at Turf Moor, however his side find themselves in the relegation zone after taking only one point from a possible 12 so far.

Despite their struggles, former Tottenham Hotspur captain and Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson has backed the decision for Dyche to stay on with Burnley.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Ben Mee of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Dawson said: “Why would Burnley look to change it? They know what they are as a team.

They know what they are as a football club and where they are going and what their success is and their success is to stay in the Premier League. That's what their goal is."

The 50-year-old became Burnley boss in 2012 and since helped win them promotion to the Premier League twice (2013/14, 2015/16) and has since stabilised them as a Premier League club for five consecutive seasons.

Despite a few tricky campaigns, Dyche led the Clarets to a 7th place finish in 2018, resulting in them featuring in the Europa League the following season – only three years after they were promoted.

"He's had some good seasons there Sean Dyche and he's done an incredible job and I'm a big fan of him but he's had a disappointing start to the season,” Dawson said.

“They [the players] will fight for it. Staying in the league is a success for them but their players will give 110% week in week out for him [Dyche].”