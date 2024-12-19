Ex-Burnley, Stoke City and West Brom defender links up with Championship rivals on short-term deal

Former Clarets defender Erik Pieters has joined Burnley’s Championship rivals Luton Town on a short-term deal.

The 36-year-old has been without a club since leaving West Brom at the end of last season.

A Dutch international, Pieters made over 50 appearances for the Clarets during a three-year spell after making the move from Stoke City in 2019.

Prior to joining the Potters six years earlier, Pieters represented both Utrecht and PSV Eindhoven in his native Netherlands.

Pieters signs on the dotted line with the Hatters having previously trained with them during pre-season.

“Erik is a hugely experienced left-sided defender who we know well after training with us in the summer,” Hatters boss Rob Edwards explained.

“With one or two of the issues that we’ve got at the moment, we feel that Erik will be able to help us during this period.

“It may not necessarily be with game time. It could mean help with training and if he gets an opportunity then it’s down to him.

“He’s a good guy, very experienced and can bring balance to our defensive options during this difficult period with the injuries we currently have.”

Luton, alongside Burnley, were tipped to be among the frontrunners for promotion after dropping down from the Premier League last season.

It’s been a season of struggle so far for the Hatters though, who languish in 19th place just five points above the relegation zone.

Luton are struggling for numbers in defence, with Alfie Doughty, Teden Mengi and Reece Burke all currently sidelined.