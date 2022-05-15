Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche still in regular contact with the club, says interim manager Mike Jackson

The Clarets' Under 23s coach acquired first team responsibilities on Good Friday after Dyche was relieved of his role.

Burnley's third longest-serving manager in their history conducted the morning meeting with staff before briefing the squad.

In an interview with the Second Captains podcast the 50-year-old outlined the details of a conversation with chairman Alan Pace.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche looks on in the stands during the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Dyche said: "I said 'if it is okay with you, rather than walk straight out of the building, I would like to conduct the morning meeting with the staff and speak to the players'. He said 'no problem, absolutely'.

"So I conducted that meeting, got Michael Jackson and Jenks (Paul Jenkins) in and said join in the meeting, this is what we are looking at doing, this is the plan, this is the players we were looking to utilise. It doesn’t mean you have to but I am just giving you what we have done, the training plan for the week and what we were going to do."

And Dyche, who earned two promotions and a couple of top 10 finishes in the Premier League during a nine-and-a-half year spell, has been texting the former Preston North End and Blackpool defender before and after games.

Prior to Sunday's game at Spurs, Jackson confirmed: "That is the mark of the man that he is. He has text me after the games and before them. I wouldn't expect anything less from him, that is the mark of him. It doesn't surprise me."

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Manager of Burnley Mike Jackson looks on before the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, April's Premier League Manager of the Month is urging his players to remain disciplined as the pressure to survive heightens.

The ex-Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town boss is encouraging his group to channel their emotions and aggression in a positive and productive manner.

With three games left to save their top flight status, he said: "We have to go in there with a calmness and a focus and be aggressive in the right moments and attack those moments.

"The emotions that are around at this time of the season, whether you are fighting to stay in it or fighting for Champions League. That bring with it emotion and it is trying to keep that discipline.

"But you have to play on that edge and stay within that calm focus and make sure you stay focused on the work you need to do. It's easier said than done and you have to shut out the noise.