Ex-Burnley ace could seal £30m Premier League return, Crystal Palace close in on midfielder
Burnley's pre-season campaign continues this weekend, when they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park tomorrow afternoon in a rescheduled friendly match.
Speaking after his side's encouraging 1-0 win over Blackpool earlier in the week, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “We mixed the side a bit again but there was a good attitude from the start. We looked fresh and we looked at it and I was really pleased overall.
“There was a real good energy and tempo to our play. We need to sharpen up a little bit with our chances because we created enough tonight but there was a real good feel to us.
“We want games that feel like that because it certainly did feel like a real game and yet again there was a nice atmosphere with fans in the stadium. It all adds to it and the build-up to the season.”
He continued: “There were a number of productive performances tonight. I enjoyed it. I thought we were very strong in the first 30 minutes, they had a few chances after that.
“We changed the side in the second half and I thought we were very strong. My only question to the team would be that little bit more quality in the final third because we created enough to be a bit more comfortable than we were.
“The shape was good, the energy was good, there were some very strong performances. We want that, we want their eyes to be alive to play.”
