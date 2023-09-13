News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Every Burnley player’s leaked rating on new EA FC 24 game as Nathan Redmond stars - gallery

Burnley’s player ratings on the newest iteration of EA Sports’ popular football game have been leaked, with some interesting scores dished out to the Clarets squad.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

EA Football Club, or EA FC for short – the game formerly known as FIFA – is available to pre-order from September 22 ahead of the general release a week later.

Turf Moor features in the game again following Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League, but what about the players’ ratings?

Their in-game Ultimate Team marks have been reported by the FUTScores Database, but could be subject to change ahead of the game’s release.

Click through to see how the Burney players fare, from lowest to highest...

Which Burnley players rank the highest in the new EA FC 24 game?

1. Ratings leaked...

Which Burnley players rank the highest in the new EA FC 24 game? Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
61

2. Denis Franchi

61 Photo: FRANCK FIFE

Photo Sales
65

3. Lawrence Vigouroux

65 Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
66

4. Luca Koleosho

66 Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyTurf MoorFIFAPremier League