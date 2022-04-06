Everton's struggles show how tough Premier League is - Sean Dyche

The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets in 17th, ahead of Wednesday night’s vital clash at Turf Moor, looking to avoid what would be a a first relegation since 1951.

The club have only been relegated from the top flight twice, and have never played in a league lower than the second division in their history.

But the threat is very real, as Frank Lampard’s side look to arrest a run of nine defeats in 11 league games which has seen them slip into this very precarious position.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Richarlison of Everton goes down after a clash during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Everton have lost all five away games they have played since Lampard’s appointment in the Premier League and FA Cup, and have picked up only six points on the road all season.

Dyche is of an age where he can remember a glorious period in Everton history, as FA Cup winners in 1984, First Division champions in 1985 and 1987, and European Cup Winners’ Cup winners in 1985.

But their last trophy came in 1995 – beating Manchester United to win the FA Cup, and Dyche said: "I thought Everton delivered a performance at West Ham – we know they're no mugs, you look at the players they've brought in and the history of spending there, but it goes to show it's still difficult, spend money or don't.

"They're having a difficult season, as are we.

"It goes to show the strength of the Premier League, when teams with their financial strength and history are having a tough season.

"It's happened, I remember Manchester City dropping down two divisions, and it shows most have challenging seasons.

"Obviously there are a group of clubs who generally don't, although they might drop away a little bit, they are generally up and around it, but it goes to show how tough it is.

"Big club, lots of players in for a lot of money, a well thought-of manager and managers, and still having a tough season.

"But that is the power of the Premier League, it's a very tough division.”

Dyche knows it is a big chance for Burnley to boost their survival chances, and that defeat would make life extremely difficult.

But he doesn’t feel Burnley’s destiny all rides on this game, with 10 to play: "I think it's helpful, you don't want to be losing these games, quite obviously, they don't define the whole season - which people are suggesting they do - they can do, but I certainly don't believe they do, and I've been in this division long enough.

"We've got 10 games, the immediate focus is on the next one, which is the way we've always worked.

"It's a season's work - the number of times I've heard 'this game is a six-pointer' or the one that defines it...and it invariably doesn't, the season's work defines it.