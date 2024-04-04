Burnley face a huge six-pointer against Everton this weekend in a crucial encounter down at the bottom end of the Premier League.
The midweek 1-1 draw with Wolves, coupled with Nottingham Forest beating Fulham, saw the gap to safety stretch to six points with just seven games remaining.
Next up they face an Everton side that are still in the mix, but boosted their survival hopes with a late point against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.
Vincent Kompany will have Lorenz Assignon back from suspension for Saturday’s game, but the Clarets are still without a number of players through injury.
Here's a look at the team news for both outfits:
