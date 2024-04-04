Burnley face a huge six-pointer against Everton this weekend in a crucial encounter down at the bottom end of the Premier League.

The midweek 1-1 draw with Wolves, coupled with Nottingham Forest beating Fulham, saw the gap to safety stretch to six points with just seven games remaining.

Next up they face an Everton side that are still in the mix, but boosted their survival hopes with a late point against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Vincent Kompany will have Lorenz Assignon back from suspension for Saturday’s game, but the Clarets are still without a number of players through injury.

Here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Dele Alli (Everton) - out Yet to play for Everton this season. Dele suffered a muscle tear while playing for Besiktas and then underwent groin surgery is January. He has also opened up about his own mental health struggles last year. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Arnaut Danjuma (Everon) - out Danjuma has a foot injury and is not expected to make his return to action until later this month. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Dobbin (Everon) - out Dobbin hasn’t featured in the Premier League since a 30 minute appearance against Manchester United last month after picking up an ankle problem. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales