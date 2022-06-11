Everton-bound James Tarkowski admits he will always be a Claret after Burnley departure

Tarkowski is set to join Everton on a four-year deal at the end of his Burnley contract, after the Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

The 29-year-old had planned for some time to see out his current deal, announcing in The Telegraph in Novermber 2020: “We've had two transfer windows now where the club have decided, for whatever reason, that whatever has been offered on the table hasn't been enough and that's fine because I signed a contract for four-and-a-half years.

"So I won't whinge or not turn up, I just need to deal with it and get on with my football.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: James Tarkowski of Burnley looks dejected following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"But the longer my contract runs down, I feel I gain the control of my career more than Burnley having the control of it, which is what I feel like I need right now."

The centre back joined the Clarets for £3m from Brentford in January 2016, as the club were on the way to the Championship title, and he spent six seasons in the Premier League, earning two England caps in 2018.

And he posted a message to the Burnley fans on Instagram on Friday night: “An incredible six and a half years comes to an end. I’ve loved every minute of playing for this fantastic football club.

“So grateful I was given for the opportunity to join and live my dream of playing in the Premier League. Going to miss all the brothers I have gained over the years, what a pleasure it has been.