England Under 21 captain Guehi backs Roberts to shine at Burnley

The Young Lions are expected to be led out by Marc Guehi, who has been an ever-present for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season, after an £18m move from Chelsea this summer.

And, speaking ahead of the game, Iasked Guehi – who spent 18 months on loan at Swansea City – what the Clarets can expect from Connor Roberts, who made the switch from the Liberty Stadium on deadline day.

Guehi lined up for the Swans alongside the Wales right back, as they lost to Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May, and in the semi-final defeat to the Bees 12 months previously.

And he said of Roberts: “You can expect a lot of running!

“He doesn’t stop running!

“He’s a fantastic one v one defender, someone who works hard for the team, has great qualities going forward with his crosses.”

Roberts got five goals last season, and one for Wales at Euro 2020, and Guehi added: “I saw first hand he has scoring ability as well.

“He’s able to pop up with a few as well, so I think Burnley have made a fantastic piece of business.

“I’m sure he’ll do well in the Premier League.”

Guehi, whose Palace side are at Turf Moor in the Premier League a week on Saturday, is also familiar with another member of Sean Dyche’s squad, having featured for England Under 21s with winger Dwight McNeil.

McNeil is now ineligible for the Young Lions as he was 21 at the start of this qualifying process, but Guehi is a big fan.

He said: “He’s doing really well, progressing well.