England hot favourites to reach Euros final

Harry Kane

This semi-final comes 25 years after England were knocked out by Germany at the same stage in Euro 96. Denmark won the Euros in 1992 with a side that included Brian Laudrup and Peter Schmeichel and will want to replicate that historic feat.

England are 8/11 to win as a full-time result, with Denmark 17/4 but are unbeaten now in three games. England are 1/3 to qualify for the final alongside Denmark at 9/4 with both countries the only teams left not to need extra time or penalties in the knockout stages.

England are now the bookies’ favourite to win Euro 2020, valued at 6/4 ahead of Italy and Spain. Denmark have been the surprise package of the tournament and are 9/1 after being 28/1 before the competition began.

Harry Kane is 21/20 to score anytime after three goals in the knockout stages so far. The England captain was criticised after his group stage performances but has been ruthless since his second half finish against Germany. Raheem Sterling is 11/5 in the same market and will be looking for his fourth of this Euros.

It remains to be seen whether Jadon Sancho has done enough to retain his place in Gareth Southgate’s eleven against the Danes and is 13/5 to score anytime. Southgate may be tempted to put Jack Grealish back in the side and the Aston Villa midfielder is 3/1 if he were to find the net. Harry Maguire’s bullet header against Ukraine shows his menace from set pieces and he is 11/1 to get goals in consecutive games.

Denmark have mixed defensive resolve with quality attacking over the knockout stages with Kasper Dolberg being their main threat. The Nice centre-forward is 7/2 to score anytime and after his impressive displays against Wales and the Czech Republic is a certainty to lead the line.

Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard is another danger and is 9/2 after being one of the young players of the tournament. The 21-year-old is starting to attract interest from a host of top European clubs and could cement his growing reputation by scoring in this semi-final. Martin Braithwaite will likely keep his place in Kasper Hjulmand’s side and is 4/1 to score during the tie.

Best bets

Kane is 5/1 to score two or more in this game and must be feeling confident of recording another brace. If Jadon Sancho does get another start ahead of Grealish, Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden then he will need to repay the trust placed in him by Southgate. Sancho is on the verge of a move to Manchester United and the odds for him to score against Denmark and England to qualify are 10/3.

The game could be a nervous one with a return to a tense tempo as Denmark will be much tougher opposition compared to Ukraine. Under two goals for both teams combined but England still to qualify is 10/3.

Thomas Delaney opened the scoring for Denmark with a header from a corner in their quarter-final and the Danes have the second highest amount of attempted crosses in the competition. England also got three of their four goals from headers against Ukraine so the odds of the first goal method coming from a header at 11/2 look very promising.