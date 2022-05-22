Eddie Howe empathetic to Burnley's plight after relegation

Howe was in charge at Burnley from January 2011 to October 2012, before returning to Bournemouth and being replaced by Sean Dyche, who twice led the club back to the Premier League after relegation in 2010.

And he admitted it wasn’t pleasant to see the Clarets’ six years in the Premier League come to an end.

He said: "Today was a very, very difficult day for me because obviously I have emotional ties to Burnley, and all my thoughts are with the supporters, players and staff, the directors, it’s a very proud football club and it hurts to see the club being relegated.

Eddie Howe

"I’ve been in that position, I know how difficult that can be, I know the emotions going through everybody here, and just big respect to them.