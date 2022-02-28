A point or more will take the Clarets out of the bottom three for the first time since October, but Dyche is waiting on news from the treatment table over left back Erik Pieters, who has started the last seven games, and midfielder Dale Stephens.

However, Maxwel Cornet, Charlie Taylor and Ashley Westwood are all expected to be available.

All three were in the squad at Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Taylor and Westwood used off the bench.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Erik Pieters of Burnley is challenged by Nathaniel Clyne of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

And Dyche said: “I’m waiting on Erik Pieters, he got a slight tweak on his knee, so we’re waiting on a scan on that.

"He hasn’t trained today so that’s unlikely.

"Dale Stephens missed out at the weekend, he has a slight strain, so he’ll probably miss out.

"The good news is Charlie Taylor is fit and well and got half an hour or so the other day, Westy is back after Covid and clear – he’d only had one day’s training but is available.

"And Maxwel is fitter again after a knock on his foot – he’d only had one day’s training before the Palace game but has trained today.”

Matej Vydra will not be involved, but he is closing in on a return after hernia surgery: "Matej Vydra is back on the grass, he’s not ready yet but is getting there.”

But Johann Berg Gudmundsson is out with a torn thigh: "The only one longer term is Johann Gudmundsson, who’s going to be some weeks.