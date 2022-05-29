Dwight McNeil indentified as Burnley's creator in chief

Using data scouting, every player in the division has been rated by their open play creative performance over the 2021-22 season.

Performance data was obtained from FBref for the 2021-22 season, and per 90-minute statistics compared shot creating actions, assists, expected assists, key passes, passes into final third, completed passes into the 18-yard box, completed crosses into the 18-yard box, progressive passes, progressive carries, carries into the final third, and carries into the 18-yard box.

However, while McNeil was Burnley’s top performer in that respect, scoring 59.18 in terms of his Creator Rating, he came in 19th of the 20 clubs, ahead of only bottom side Norwich’s Kieran Dowell (58.73).

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Dwight McNeil of Burnley on the ball whilst under pressure from Matt Targett of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne ranked first in the league for shot creating actions per 90 with 5.54, as well as key passes per 90 with 3.39, and a Creator Rating of 95.48.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ranked first in the league for completed passes into the 18-yard box with 2.65 per 90, and makes the most key passes of any defender.

Cristian Eriksen’s rate of 0.38 expected assists per 90 is the third best value in the league, and his 4.98 shot creating actions is the best of any Brentford player and player outside of the Premier League top four.

Dejan Kulusevski ranked second in the League for assists per 90 with 0.57, and makes the second most key passes of any Tottenham player with 1.71 – despite only arriving on loan from Juventus in January.

Michael Olise ranks sixth in the league for assists per 90 with 0.39, and seventh for expected assists with 0.27. He is also the top ranked Crystal Palace player for key passes with 1.89 per 90.

Martin Ødegaard makes the fourth most live-ball passes leading directly to a shot of any player in the league, and most of any Arsenal player with 3.2 per 90.

Wolves’ Daniel Podence has the best rate for completed passes into the 18-yard box of any player from a non ‘big six’ team, with 2.18 per 90.

Pascal Groß of Brighton makes the sixth most key passes of any player in the league with 2.48 per 90.

Southampton’s Nathan Redmond’s 2.16 completed passes into the 18-yard box per 90 is the most of any player in the bottom half of the table.

Outside of ‘big six’ teams, Aston Villa’s Emi Buendía has the third best expected assist rate (0.26), third best key pass rate (2.13), and fifth best progressive passing rate (5.07).