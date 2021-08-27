Duo set to return to Burnley squad for Leeds United clash

Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra

The pair missed the last two games with toe and groin problems respectively, but could strengthen Sean Dyche's hand, as the Clarets look for their first Premier League points of the season.

Westwood was an ever-present in the Premier League last season, and Dyche said of the pair: "We think we've got better news with Westy and Vyds, they've been on the grass today, we'll see how they react tomorrow before making a decision on them, but it looks like better news.

"Nothing serious to report from the other night, so hopefully two bodies back in the thinking."

Aaron Lennon is also in the picture having re-signed for the club in time to feature at Newcastle United on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, where he came off just before the hour mark.