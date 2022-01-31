DONE DEAL: Wout Weghorst is Burnley's new number nine

The 29-year-old has joined from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on a three and a half year deal, for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £12m, with around £1.7m to be paid if Burnley retain their Premier League status.

Weghorst will train with his new teammates this afternoon, as preparations ramp up for Saturday's vital clash at home to Watford.

He takes over from Chris Wood in the number nine shirt, following Wood's departure to relegation rivals Newcastle United, who triggered his £25m release clause.

Wout Weghorst