Dominant Burnley overcome Norwich courtesy of late Jay Rodriguez penalty

The win at Turf Moor extended the Clarets’ unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

Vincent Kompany’s side dominated for most of the game, but needed a late spot kick to break down the visitors.

Nathan Tella came close to opening the scoring after only five minutes.

Jay Rodriguez scored a late penalty as Burnley beat Norwich (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

The winger produced some great footwork to create space for himself on the edge of the box, before releasing a shot, which was deflected just wide of the target.

Shortly after, Annass Zaroury had a couple of chances in the space of two minutes.

First, he put a header over the bar, before curling another effort just wide of the target from the edge of the box.

Burnley dominated the majority of the opening 45 minutes, but just couldn’t find a clear route to goal to truly test Angus Gunn.

In the early stages of the second half, Todd Cantwell was unable to provide a strong enough touch to beat Arjanet Muric, as Norwich came back out of the changing rooms looking more positive.

It didn’t take long for Kompany’s side to rediscover their pre-break dominance, heaping pressure onto the Canaries defence.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 80th minute, after the Clarets were awarded a penalty for a handball.

Ian Maatsen started the move with a fantastic run, before a cross from Manuel Benson hit Grant Hanley’s outstretched arm.

From the spot, Rodriguez fired straight down the middle to beat Gunn.

Benson had the chance to double Burnley’s lead, but fired wide from close range.