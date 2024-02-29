'Do you know what?': Ex-Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom discusses Burnley's 'long-term' strategy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unless something drastic happens between now and May, it’s looking likely that both Burnley and the Blades will be heading back to the Championship.

The two sides are only separated by goal difference at this moment in time, sitting 19th and 20th respectively, and 11 points adrift of safety.

Heckingbottom, who was sacked by the Blades in December after losing 5-0 at Turf Moor, discussed how newly promoted sides can progress to the next stage.

Appearing on talkSPORT, the 46-year-old was asked if clubs like Brighton and Brentford provide the perfect blueprint.

“Their infrastructures off the pitch are great and they’ve invested a lot of money in recruitment, how they develop and identify players, staff, everything. They’ve invested a lot of money,” he said.

“But then they’ve still had their yo-yo moments, Brighton in particular, so you’ve got to take a long-term view.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“[Nottingham] Forest took a short-term view and they could be punished for that, so the only way out is a long-term view.

“I think Burnley…Vincent is getting criticised sometimes for the way he’s playing and he will stick to that, but do you know what? That might be their long term view.

“Burnley have stuck with their manager, they’ve signed a lot of young talent who play this way. They may go down, come back up and be even stronger for it.

“They’ve clearly identified that this is our way of playing, this is how we’re going to compete. Luton have done it exactly the same way but have recruited for a different style. That’s the only way out.

“You’re never going to have the financial clout to go ‘bang’, so you’ve got to do it with a strategy.”

Heckingbottom was axed by Sheffield United after winning just one of his first 14 Premier League games, losing 11.

He felt the biggest issue for the Blades was the club’s perilous financial position away from the pitch, which forced them into selling some of their best players.

Burnley were among those to benefit, bringing in Sander Berge, while Iliman Ndiaye also departed to join Marseille.

“Luton kept their squad together, recruited in a similar fashion to try and build an identity while we lost our identity through the financial problems we had at the club,” Heckingbottom added.

“There was no way the club was willing to let these top players, who were worth a lot of money, go on a free transfer the following year because we were in a tough situation.

“Losing those players close to the season, in this league that’s tough.”

He added: “I was here [in the Premier League] three years ago with Sheffield United but since then, I think it’s gone up another level.

“The athleticism of the players, the technical ability of the players and you look at every team, each team has got two or three players on the pitch who are exceptional one-vs-one. When you’ve not really got that quality and depth, it’s difficult.