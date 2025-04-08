Derby County vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes striker call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has made just one change to his Burnley side for tonight’s trip to Derby.

The Clarets will be looking to maintain their newfound spot at the top of the Championship table following their weekend win against Coventry City.

Despite setting up Jaidon Anthony’s first goal, Lyle Foster has been dropped back down to the bench in favour of Zian Flemming.

The Dutchman was surprisingly dropped himself at the weekend despite his strike against Bristol City in the previous outing.

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged, with their bench also remaining the same – meaning Manuel Benson remains out after missing the Coventry game with an ankle problem suffered in training.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Derby, Jerry Yates returns after being ineligible to face his parent club Swansea City on Saturday, as the Rams fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shows appreciation to the fans following 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England.

TEAMS

Derby: Zetterstrom, Wilson, Langas, Phillips, Clarke, Forsyth, Armstrong, Adams, Thompson, Harness, Yates

Subs: Vickers, Pieters, Wheeldon, Goudmijn, Hendrick, Rooney, Mendez-Laing, Barkhuizen, Jackson

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster

Referee: Robert Madley