Scott Parker’s side will be looking to maintain their newfound spot at the top of the Championship table following their 2-1 win at Coventry at the weekend.

The Clarets leapfrogged both Sheffield United and Leeds United as they dropped points to Oxford United and Luton Town respectively.

Burnley face a quick turnaround though, turning their attention straight to Tuesday night’s affair against relegation-threatened Derby.

The Rams have been going well recently under John Eustace, winning four in a row before slipping to defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Corey Blackett-Taylor (Derby) - out The winger hasn't featured for the Rams since January after suffering a hamstring injury.

Dajaune Brown (Derby) - out Expected to miss the rest of the season after being forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring in January.

Callum Elder (Derby) - doubt The left-back trained on Friday but wasn't able to make the Derby squad for the game against Swansea after picking up a knock to his knee.