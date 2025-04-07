Derby County v Burnley early team news: 15 to miss out through injury and 2 fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Both Derby County and Burnley have a number of injury concerns heading into Tuesday night’s encounter at Pride Park.

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to maintain their newfound spot at the top of the Championship table following their 2-1 win at Coventry at the weekend.

The Clarets leapfrogged both Sheffield United and Leeds United as they dropped points to Oxford United and Luton Town respectively.

Burnley face a quick turnaround though, turning their attention straight to Tuesday night’s affair against relegation-threatened Derby.

The Rams have been going well recently under John Eustace, winning four in a row before slipping to defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The winger hasn’t featured for the Rams since January after suffering a hamstring injury.

1. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Derby) - out

The winger hasn’t featured for the Rams since January after suffering a hamstring injury. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Expected to miss the rest of the season after being forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring in January.

2. Dajaune Brown (Derby) - out

Expected to miss the rest of the season after being forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring in January. Photo: Gareth Copley

The left-back trained on Friday but wasn’t able to make the Derby squad for the game against Swansea after picking up a knock to his knee.

3. Callum Elder (Derby) - doubt

The left-back trained on Friday but wasn’t able to make the Derby squad for the game against Swansea after picking up a knock to his knee. Photo: David Rogers

The centre-back has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury.

4. Curtis Nelson (Derby) - out

The centre-back has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury. Photo: Morgan Harlow

