Scott Parker’s side will be looking to maintain their newfound spot at the top of the Championship table following their 2-1 win at Coventry at the weekend.
The Clarets leapfrogged both Sheffield United and Leeds United as they dropped points to Oxford United and Luton Town respectively.
Burnley face a quick turnaround though, turning their attention straight to Tuesday night’s affair against relegation-threatened Derby.
The Rams have been going well recently under John Eustace, winning four in a row before slipping to defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.
Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
