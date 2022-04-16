Derby County boss Wayne Rooney responds to Burnley links following Sean Dyche's departure

The Rams boss remains one of the favourites to take on the vacant managerial role at Burnley following the Good Friday sacking of Sean Dyche.

England's all-time leading goalscorer, who netted 53 goals in 120 caps for the Three Lions, was priced around 3/1 with most bookmakers to be named as Dyche's successor at Turf Moor.

However, the 36-year-old, who has been linked with roles at former clubs Manchester United and Everton, pledged his loyalty to his current employers following a 2-1 win over champions elect Fulham at Pride Park.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DERBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Wayne Rooney, Manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Fulham at Pride Park Stadium on April 15, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“It is a compliment to me and the staff when you are getting linked with Premier League clubs," he said. "I was surprised Sean Dyche had been sacked. He did a good job.

“I have seen various articles that I have been linked. What is important is keeping this club in the division. Long-term, my future is linked to the takeover being completed."