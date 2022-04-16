Derby County boss Wayne Rooney responds to Burnley links following Sean Dyche's departure
Wayne Rooney is fully focussed on keeping Derby County in the Championship.
The Rams boss remains one of the favourites to take on the vacant managerial role at Burnley following the Good Friday sacking of Sean Dyche.
England's all-time leading goalscorer, who netted 53 goals in 120 caps for the Three Lions, was priced around 3/1 with most bookmakers to be named as Dyche's successor at Turf Moor.
However, the 36-year-old, who has been linked with roles at former clubs Manchester United and Everton, pledged his loyalty to his current employers following a 2-1 win over champions elect Fulham at Pride Park.
“It is a compliment to me and the staff when you are getting linked with Premier League clubs," he said. "I was surprised Sean Dyche had been sacked. He did a good job.
“I have seen various articles that I have been linked. What is important is keeping this club in the division. Long-term, my future is linked to the takeover being completed."