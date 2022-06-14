Departing Burnley centre back James Tarkowski among England's highest-ranked players

Ticketgum Premier League Tickets sought to find out the highest-rated English players this season, and then rank them based on their transfer value, ultimately revealing the top 15 most valuable English players this transfer window – albeit that Tarkowski will leave Burnley as a free agent at the end of his contract, as he secures a move to Everton.

Ticketgum Premier League Tickets can reveal that the most valuable English player is Harry Kane, worth £90 million.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United battles for possession with James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Kane has featured in 50 games and provided 37 goal contributions in all competitions throughout the 21/22 season, achieving an average rating of 7.34/10.

The Tottenham striker has been linked with many clubs amidst his great form.

In second place is Manchester City’s attacking midfielder Phil Foden with a transfer value of £81 million.

Foden has made 45 appearances this season and contributed to 25 goals.

In third place is Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold with a transfer value of £72 million.

Although he has the highest rating (7.65/10) out of all players, he is worth £18 million less than Kane in first place.

In the bottom half of the list, placing 11th is John Stones, the top English centre back, with an average rating of 7.19 after 29 appearances in all competitions, which should see him solidify a position in the heart of the Three Lions defence in the upcoming World Cup. The Englishman is valued at £25.2 million.

In 12th is Tarkowski, priced at £19.8 million, with a rating of 7.17, ahead of Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (£18 million, rating 7.23).